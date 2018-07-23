Box Office: Dhadak Breaks Best Opening Weekend Record For Newcomers Too!

Box Office: Yet another record has been broken by Dhadak. After finding itself at the top spot for the best opening day ever when it comes to a film with newcomers, Dhadak kept its momentum on right through the weekend as well.

That has allowed it to accumulate such good numbers that it now boasts of the best opening weekend as well for debutants.

Let’s take a look:

Dhadak – 33.67 crores [Ishaan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor]

Student of the Year – 30 crores [Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt]

Hero – 21.20 crores [Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty]

Heropanti – 21.33 crores [Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon]

Yaariyan – 19.20 crores [Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh]

Ishaqzaade – 15.90 crores [Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra]

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa – 12.21 crores [Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza]

Saawariya – 11.50 crores [Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor]

Vicky Donor – 8.50 crores [Ayushmann Khurranna and Yami Gautam]

Band Baaja Baaraat – 4.85 crores [Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma]

Incidentally, one surprise inclusion in the list is that of Yaariyan which is actually in the Top-5. That film featured newcomers who had absolutely no connect whatsoever with the film industry and yet scored well. In that perspective, Dhadak still features Ishaan Khattar (who is Shahid Kapoor’s brother) and Jahnvi Kapoor (who is Sridevi’s daughter).

Nonetheless, the film has left Student of the Year behind, which too was a Karan Johar film and earlier occupied the top slot. The filmmaker has already given three stars [Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra) to the industry and now he is furthering his contribution with two more upcoming stars.

Next in line is the record for best opening week for debutants which again is held by Student of the Year [48 crores]. By the look of things, Dhadak should comfortably manage to surpass that.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder