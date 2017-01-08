On Saturday, Dangal went past the lifetime total of Bajrangi Bhaijaan [321 crore] to become the second highest grossing All Time Blockbuster till date. The film collected 10.80 crore more, hence bringing the lifetime numbers to 330.96 crore.
With this, there is another interesting record that has come into picture. In 2016, there were 30 films that collected 5 crore or more on their opening day. While the combined collections of these 30 films stand at 326.24 crore, Dangal has managed to go past that singlehandedly in 16 days flat! That translates into Dangal doing as much business so far as the sum total of the biggest 30 Fridays of 2016!
Here is the list:
Sultan – 36.54 crore
Dangal – 29.78 crore
M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story – 21.3 crore
Fan – 19.2 crore
Housefull 3 – 15.2 crore
Rustom – 14.11 crore
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 13.3 crore
Airlift – 12.35 crore
Baaghi – 11.94 crore
Dishoom – 11.05 crore
Befikre – 10.36 crore
Shivaay – 10.24 crore
Udta Punjab – 10.05 crore
Mohenjo Daro – 8.87 crore
Dear Zindagi – 8.75 crore
Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 – 8.15 crore
Ki & Ka – 7.3 crore
Ghayal Once Again – 7.2 crore
Kapoor & Sons – 6.85 crore
Baar Baar Dekho – 6.81 crore
Azhar – 6.3 crore
Raaz Reboot – 6.3 crore
Force 2 – 6.05 crore
A Flying Jatt – 6 crore
Mastizaade – 5.59 crore
Wazir – 5.57 crore
Jai Gangaajal – 5.5 crore
Rocky Handsome – 5.39 crore
Akira – 5.15 crore
Sanam Re – 5.04 crore
What’s even more interesting is that if one leaves aside the opening day of Dangal [29.78 crore] itself from the list, there are 10 more films that get added:
Neerja – 4.7 crore
Pink – 4.32 crore
Kahaani 2 – 4.25 crore
Sarbjit – 3.69 crore
Fitoor – 3.61 crore
Wajah Tum Ho – 2.86 crore
Te3N – 2.61 crore
Freaky Ali – 2.55 crore
1920 London – 2.50 crore
Great Grand Masti – 2.50 crore
This further shows the huge gap between how majority of films have done in 2016 vis-à-vis the manner in which Dangal has pretty much dominated the show in its lifetime when compared to the Top-40 opening days of the year!
Note: All numbers as per production and distribution sources