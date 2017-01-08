On Saturday, Dangal went past the lifetime total of Bajrangi Bhaijaan [321 crore] to become the second highest grossing All Time Blockbuster till date. The film collected 10.80 crore more, hence bringing the lifetime numbers to 330.96 crore.

With this, there is another interesting record that has come into picture. In 2016, there were 30 films that collected 5 crore or more on their opening day. While the combined collections of these 30 films stand at 326.24 crore, Dangal has managed to go past that singlehandedly in 16 days flat! That translates into Dangal doing as much business so far as the sum total of the biggest 30 Fridays of 2016!

Here is the list:

Sultan – 36.54 crore

Dangal – 29.78 crore

M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story – 21.3 crore

Fan – 19.2 crore

Housefull 3 – 15.2 crore

Rustom – 14.11 crore

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 13.3 crore

Airlift – 12.35 crore

Baaghi – 11.94 crore

Dishoom – 11.05 crore

Befikre – 10.36 crore

Shivaay – 10.24 crore

Udta Punjab – 10.05 crore

Mohenjo Daro – 8.87 crore

Dear Zindagi – 8.75 crore

Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 – 8.15 crore

Ki & Ka – 7.3 crore

Ghayal Once Again – 7.2 crore

Kapoor & Sons – 6.85 crore

Baar Baar Dekho – 6.81 crore

Azhar – 6.3 crore

Raaz Reboot – 6.3 crore

Force 2 – 6.05 crore

A Flying Jatt – 6 crore

Mastizaade – 5.59 crore

Wazir – 5.57 crore

Jai Gangaajal – 5.5 crore

Rocky Handsome – 5.39 crore

Akira – 5.15 crore

Sanam Re – 5.04 crore

What’s even more interesting is that if one leaves aside the opening day of Dangal [29.78 crore] itself from the list, there are 10 more films that get added:

Neerja – 4.7 crore

Pink – 4.32 crore

Kahaani 2 – 4.25 crore

Sarbjit – 3.69 crore

Fitoor – 3.61 crore

Wajah Tum Ho – 2.86 crore

Te3N – 2.61 crore

Freaky Ali – 2.55 crore

1920 London – 2.50 crore

Great Grand Masti – 2.50 crore

This further shows the huge gap between how majority of films have done in 2016 vis-à-vis the manner in which Dangal has pretty much dominated the show in its lifetime when compared to the Top-40 opening days of the year!

Note: All numbers as per production and distribution sources