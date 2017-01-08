SHARE

On Saturday, Dangal went past the lifetime total of Bajrangi Bhaijaan [321 crore] to become the second highest grossing All Time Blockbuster till date. The film collected 10.80 crore more, hence bringing the lifetime numbers to 330.96 crore.


With this, there is another interesting record that has come into picture. In 2016, there were 30 films that collected 5 crore or more on their opening day. While the combined collections of these 30 films stand at 326.24 crore, Dangal has managed to go past that singlehandedly in 16 days flat! That translates into Dangal doing as much business so far as the sum total of the biggest 30 Fridays of 2016!

Box Office – Dangal goes past Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is second highest grossing All Time Blockbuster

Here is the list:

Sultan36.54 crore
Dangal – 29.78 crore
M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story21.3 crore
Fan 19.2 crore
Housefull 315.2 crore
Rustom14.11 crore
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil13.3 crore
Airlift 12.35 crore
Baaghi11.94 crore
Dishoom11.05 crore
Befikre10.36 crore
Shivaay 10.24 crore
Udta Punjab10.05 crore
Mohenjo Daro8.87 crore
Dear Zindagi 8.75 crore
Kya Kool Hain Hum 38.15 crore
Ki & Ka 7.3 crore
Ghayal Once Again7.2 crore
Kapoor & Sons6.85 crore
Baar Baar Dekho 6.81 crore
Azhar 6.3 crore
Raaz Reboot 6.3 crore
Force 26.05 crore
A Flying Jatt6 crore
Mastizaade 5.59 crore
Wazir 5.57 crore
Jai Gangaajal 5.5 crore
Rocky Handsome5.39 crore
Akira 5.15 crore
Sanam Re 5.04 crore

What’s even more interesting is that if one leaves aside the opening day of Dangal [29.78 crore] itself from the list, there are 10 more films that get added:

Neerja4.7 crore
Pink 4.32 crore
Kahaani 24.25 crore
Sarbjit 3.69 crore
Fitoor3.61 crore
Wajah Tum Ho 2.86 crore
Te3N2.61 crore
Freaky Ali2.55 crore
1920 London2.50 crore
Great Grand Masti2.50 crore

This further shows the huge gap between how majority of films have done in 2016 vis-à-vis the manner in which Dangal has pretty much dominated the show in its lifetime when compared to the Top-40 opening days of the year!

Note: All numbers as per production and distribution sources

