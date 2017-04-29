How big can a sequel get? Well, exponentially, if the numbers demonstrated by Baahubali 2 are any indication. One look at the collections of the film and you get to see how big has the SS Rajamouli directed film actually turned out to be.

On its first day, the film has collected an astonishing 38.5 crore* from its Hindi version, already. Now compare it with what Baahubali: The Beginning had collected in its Hindi version a couple of years and you would get the gist:

Baahubali [Hindi] First Day : 5.15 crore

Baahubali [Hindi] First Weekend : 22 crore

Baahubali [Hindi] First Week : 45 crore

As can be seen, the first day and weekend numbers are not even in the reckoning and seem miniscule when compared to what the sequel has made already. It is in fact almost touching the entire first week numbers of Part 1, which tells the tale.

What can be further said with complete certainty is that Baahubali: The Beginning [Hindi] had collected 117 crore in its lifetime run. Now the sequel is set to go past this mark over the weekend itself, and that further reiterates how big has this dubbed film turned out to. Moreover, to think of it, Baahubali: The Beginning had gained the tag of Blockbuster after collecting 117 crore (of course, it had been sold at a lower price back then). Still, with the sequel set to go past the 200 crore mark in a jiffy and then travel much beyond, now Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty have another Blockbuster going for them.

This one is turning out to be a ‘Baahubalian’ success already!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources