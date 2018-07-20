Box Office Collections: Sanju, Ant Man And The Wasp, Soorma Thursday Update!

Box Office Collections: Sanju had a decent third week as the collections have now soared to 325 crores*. The film did well over the weekend though it did slow down a bit during the weekdays. The manner in which the film had entered the 200 Crore Club in just one week, it had seemed that 350 crores would be comfortably surpassed. Still, the overall numbers are good enough for the lifetime to now go past the PK total of 340 crores. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.

Ant Man And The Wasp stayed decent in the first week with 27 crores* coming in. The first two days numbers had suggested that the film could well enter the 50 Crores Club. However decline in collections on Sunday meant that such milestone was a gone possibility. Later with the weekdays staying low too, the lifetime collections at best would be in the vicinity of 40 crores. Above average.

Soorma had a fair first week with collections standing at 21 crores*. The numbers are lesser than Diljit Dosanjh’s Phillauri but better than director Shaad Ali’s OK Jaanu. The film held on during the weekday though on the lower side. The trending so far indicates that the film would reach 30 crores lifetime. A coverage affair and a decent beginning as a producer for Chitrangda Singh.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources