Box Office Collections- Rani Mukerji’s Hichki Finds Attention Of Target Audience

It was predicted in this column that Rani Mukerji’s Hichki would take a start in the range of 2-3 crore. However, the film has done better than expected as 3.30 crore came in.

Considering the fact that the buzz and hype wasn’t to the optimum for this Rani Mukerji film till the day of release, the start is not bad at all and also gives it a chance to find enhanced footfalls in days to come.

Films belonging to this genre (drama with light hearted moments and feel good treatment) has its own restrictions when it comes to the opening day numbers. When compared to other films which have similar theme (centered around a woman protagonist rising against all odds, or education as the center of affairs), this is how Hichki compares:

Hichki – 3.25 crore*

Tumhari Sulu – 2.87 crore

Hindi Medium – 2.81 crore

English Vinglish – 2.50 crore

Amongst these films, Hindi Medium had the best word of mouth and had grown tremendously to emerge as a Super hit. As for the other two films [English Vinglish, Tumhari Sulu], they had emerged successful as well. Now it has to be seen how Hichki performs from this point on before the platform has been provided on Friday and since word of mouth too is decent to good, Bollywood could well gave another success in its report card this season.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

