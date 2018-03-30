Raid has emerged as a solid success in two weeks flat. The film has already collected 90 crore* at the Box Office which is a very good number.

Reason being that even after a double-digit start on its first Friday, it had seemed that the maximum lifetime distance that the film would cover is 90 crore. However what has made the difference is solid hold that the film has managed in its second week.

The film has stayed ultra stable and as a matter of fact even shown an upward trend in the latter part of the second week, owing to partial holidays. Even today the film would register good numbers due to Good Friday holiday. In fact, the film has an outside chance of entering the 100 Crore Club by the close of third weekend itself, though all said and done it would reach that milestone during this week for sure.