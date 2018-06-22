Box Office Collections: Race 3 Collects Less Than 50% Of Weekend On Weekdays!

Box Office Collections: Race 3 had a decent first week as 145 crores* came in. Considering the fact that 100 crore had been surpassed in the opening weekend itself, the weekdays have contributed less than 50% of that. One would have expected a better trending considering the fact that a superstar is at the helm of affairs and there was no competition whatsoever from any other film. However, the word of mouth played truant and that can be evidenced from the dip in collections on a daily basis right through the weekdays.

The film has actually seen a lesser Week One when compared to recent Salman Khan Hits/Superhit/Blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Kick. In the process, chances of film to enter the 200 Crore Club have been significantly reduced as well.

The film still benefits from the fact that there is zero competition from Hindi films in the current week. That would make it the only option available for the audience. However, by the look of things it appears that the second-week collections would be in the range of 20-30 crore and post that it would be Sanju taking over.

Race 3 has made money for all involved but then one would have expected a lot more from this third instalment of the franchise.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources