Box Office Collections: It was a disastrous weekend for the new releases of the weekend as Paltan, Laila Majnu as well as Gali Guleiyan could hardly bring in any numbers. Not that any of these films was expected to take an opening per se. However, word of mouth could well have been their savior. That didn’t happen either as there was hardly any jump in collections evidenced.

Paltan has emerged as a mega disaster in just the weekend itself as the numbers stand at a mere 5 crore*. Just like last week’s Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, even this film has been totally ignored by the audiences. Moreover, largely average to below average reviews didn’t help the cause either and the results were there to be seen. The film would hold up under the 10 crore mark which is way too low for this multi starcast affair that has been mounted on a big scale.

Laila Majnu had seen some good reviews coming its way but lack of buzz and hype meant that even word of mouth wasn’t there to be spread over since hardly anyone saw the film. Weekend collections are under the 1.50 crore mark and that’s the number which was a bare minimum requirement for the opening day itself if it had to stand any chance whatsoever.

Gali Guleiyan had traveled quite a few festivals and some appreciation for itself. However in theaters it didn’t enjoy much of a standing as footfalls were just not there. Even positive reviews weren’t enticing enough for this Manoj Bajpayee film which saw hardly any shows for itself. Film’s weekend collections are around the 50 lakh mark and with no incremental growth been seen, the outcome would be hardly positive.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder