Box Office Collections: Manmarziyaan Picks Up, Stree Stays On Top, Mitron Needs Turnaround

Manmarziyaan had a decent Friday as 3.52 crore came in. Opening of the film was slow, which wasn’t really expected since there was some good marketing, promotion and release planned for it. However, as the critical acclaim started coming and word of mouth spread, there was some kind of momentum that gathered. At least at premium multiplexes, where the film’s target audience actually lies, there was growth and hence this number was reached.

It was predicted though that 5-6 crore may come in, more so since it was the biggest release of the week and also had a good count of screens reserved for it. From that perspective, the Anurag Kashyap film has seen relatively lesser numbers. That said, when compared to his other films from the past, Manmarziyaan has the biggest appeal amongst the commercial audiences and hence there is good hope of jumps over the weekend.

Second release of the week, Mitron, had a low Friday as 50 lakhs* came in. One did hope that the 1 crore mark would be touched at the bare minimum. However, it appears that audiences preferred word of mouth to be the deciding factor instead of bringing on initial footfalls itself. The Jackky Bhagnani film has seen good reviews coming its way and those who have watched it too have positive things to say. However since the opening numbers are low, the turnaround needs to be really quick and fast. One hopes that does happen for the film which works well as a light hearted entertainer.

As for Stree, the film is marching on in an uninterrupted fashion. 2.14 crore came for the film on its third Friday as well and with this the numbers have reached 97.67 crore. The horror-comedy is set to enter the 100 Crore Club today during the evening shows itself. Blockbuster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder