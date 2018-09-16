Box Office Collections: Manmarziyaan & Mitron Jump On Saturday

Owing to positive word of mouth and good critical acclaim coming its way, Manmarziyaan saw enhanced footfalls on Saturday. From 3.52 crore which came on Friday, the film moved its way up to 5.11 crore on Saturday. Of course had these been Friday collections then the situation would have been even better. That said, the fact remains that the collections have increased and one looks forward to similar momentum on Sunday as well.

The film has collected 8.63 crore so far and the makers would be hoping that the numbers are as close to 15 crore as possible by the time the weekend is through. The film has a lot of stakes up there for big names like Anurag Kashyap, Aanand L. Rai, Eros, Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, which means bigger numbers would place it in a far more comfortable space.

On the other hand Mitron saw a jump in numbers as well, what with 1 crore* more coming in. Considering the fact that Friday numbers were around 50 lakhs, this is good. However, if the film is to have a stable trending during the weekdays then Sunday collections too would have to be double of Saturday. The Nitin Kakkar directed film is one of the best Jackky Bhagnani starrers ever since he made his debut and deserves to find an audience for itself. It would be a wait and watch period before one ascertains how overall theatrical business turns out to be for the film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder