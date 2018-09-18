Box Office Collections: Manmarziyaan Is Just Okay, Stree Is Stable

Manmarziyaan was just about okay on Monday as 2 crore* came in. Ideally, the numbers should have been as much closer to the Friday collections [3.52 crore] as possible since the weekend was only decent. Hence, for weekdays to bring in good collections, momentum should have been maintained from Monday itself. However, since there is a drop from Friday, one can now just hope that collections maintain same levels from today till Thursday. If there is further drop today then the first week collections of the Anurag Kashyap directed film would be barely ordinary.

The Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal directed film deserves better though, since it has very good credentials in terms of content and treatment. Moreover, those who have watched it, have liked it. No wonder it is a bit puzzling to not quite see this word of mouth convert into better collections. With no other major competition around it (except for Stree), one expected more from Manmarziyaan.

As for Mitron, it would now be a one week show since the numbers are just not there. The film did grow over the weekend but that was from a very low number. Now the Monday collections [35 lakhs*] are lesser than Friday [50 lakhs], which pretty much seals the fate of the Jackky Bhagnani film. Mitron has just about crossed 2.50 crore and now the lifetime numbers would be under 5 crore mark.

On the other hand Stree is still doing well in its third week. The film was quite close to its Friday collections and brought in 1.75 crore* more on Monday. The film has already surpassed the lifetime numbers of Gold [105 crore] and would go past Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety [109 crore] today. Currently standing at 107.93 crore, the film is aiming for a lifetime of around 120 crore. Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder