Box Office Collections: Manmarziyaan Has A Fair Weekend, Mitron Needs To Be Very Stable During Weekdays

Box Office Collections: Manmarziyaan had a fair weekend at the Box Office as it managed to accumulate 14.33 crores. The film saw further jump in collections on Sunday as a result of which 5.77 crores more came in. Had the collections been closer to the 20 crore mark, it would have been even better, more so since there was good effort from Anurag Kashyap, Aanand L. Rai and Eros when it came to taking the film to the audiences.

That said, the collections are still on the same lines as Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet. That was the biggest film ever of the filmmaker when it came to scale, size, budget and cast, and had still collected only 16.20 crores. Here, Manmarziyaan is made at a much smaller scale and hence the numbers are still fair. This isn’t all as the entire first week numbers of Abhishek Bachchan’s last solo release, All Is Well, was 19 crores. Ditto for Taapsee Pannu’s last release Mulk which has collected around 21 crores in its lifetime. In that perspective, Manmarziyaan is still turning out to be the biggest for all involved.

As for Mitron, Jackky Bhagnani has actually seen better since his last release Welcome 2 Karachi had a weekend of 5.50 crores. That film also had Arshad Warsi though. In case of Mitron, the numbers are much lower with 2.25 crores* coming over the weekend. The film now has to be very stable during the weekdays as well since that would decide the kind of stint that it enjoys in the second week.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder