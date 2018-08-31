Box Office Collections: Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Is Fair, Gold & Satyameva Jayate Still In The Race!

Box Office Collections: Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi had a fair first week at the Box Office with 18.11 crores been accumulated. This is just marginally better than the first week of Happy Bhag Jayegi and considering the fact that it had released two years back and was reasonably successful too, one expected better from the sequel.

The film is safe but then it needed to cover a much larger distance. For now its lifetime seems to be approaching the 25 crore mark.

Satyameva Jayate collections have reached 89.05 crores. The film would now see competition from both Stree and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and should stretch towards the 95 crore mark. Solid hit.

Gold stands at 103 crores* after two weeks and has also found some shows been held at premium multiplexes in the third week. It has to be seen if the lifetime total manages to stretch towards the 110 crore mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources