Box Office Collections: Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Gold, Satyameva Jayate – Wednesday Updates!

Box Office Collections: Each of the three Bollywood releases in the running are seeing some sort of moolah trickling on a daily basis. Though overall occupancy in theatres is low since there is capacity of around 50 crores waiting to be consumed in a daily basis, collective numbers are less than 10 crores which tells the tale.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi , which is in its first week, is the highest collecting film of the lot. It brought in 1.42 crores on Wednesday and with this the 17 crore milestone has been approached. The film stands at 16.96 crore and would have a slightly better first week when compared to Happy Bhag Jayegi.

Gold collected 1 crores* more and with this the Akshay Kumar starrer stands at 102.70 crores*.

Satyameva Jayate is on the same lines too with 1.21 crores added to its kitty on Wednesday. The film has accumulated 88.15 crores so far.

With Stree and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se arriving this weekend, one expects theatres to see good footfalls all over again and keep the audience inflow going.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources