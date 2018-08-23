Box Office Collections: Gold & Satyameva Jayate Do Well On Eid Holiday!

Box Office Collections: As expected, both Gold and Satyameva Jayate did well on the Eid holiday. It was always on the cards that the two films will jump well.

However, the numbers were better than expected as both films saw good footfalls, despite this being a partial holiday.

Gold collected 6.50 crores* more and that’s a fine number considering it was the eighth day. The film has now stepped into the 80s and currently stands at 85.90 crores*. The Akshay Kumar starrer will come quite close to the 90 crore mark today and then will enter 100 Crore Club over the weekend.

Satyameva Jayate saw a big jump when compared to Tuesday numbers and accumulated 6.67 crores more. That’s good and the film has jumped into the 70s now. Currently standing at 71.13 crores, the Milap Zaveri directed film will come close to the 75 crore mark today, and then approach 90 crore total before the second week is through. Wednesday jump has ensured that the John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee film is back in contention for the 100 Crore Club entry.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources