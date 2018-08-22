Box Office Collections: Gold & Satyameva Jayate Are Stable On Tuesday!

Box Office Collections: With Eid holiday falling today at certain enters, collections for both Gold and Satyameva Jayate were better yesterday. There was slight jump in numbers for the Reema Kagti and Milap Zaveri directed films, as a result of which the overall collections look better.

Gold brought in 4 crore* more and that has elevated the overall numbers to 79.30 crore*. On the other hand Satyameva Jayate collected 3.79 crore and with this the collections have further reached 64.46 crore.

Between the two films a very healthy numbers has come over the week gone by as the combined collections are just a little less than 150 crore. This is quite good and there are two more days still to go. One can’t really put an overall lifetime to either of the two films as yet since there are holidays falling in between the week and there are up and down trends right through. It would be interesting to see how the second weekend turns out to be since there are two new releases Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Genius on the way.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources