Box Office Collections Day 2: Gold & Satyameva Jayate Are Decent On Thursday

On their second day at the Box Office, both Gold and Satyameva Jayate had a major drop when compared to the first day. This was expected too since the films are coming after a major national holiday. That said, a double digit score for both the films would have been a more preferable result.

Gold went down to 8 crores whereas Satyameva Jayate too was at 7.92 crores. Though this may seem like a fall when compared to the superb collections that the films had on their opening day when over 25.25 crores and 20.52 crores respectively came in, the fact still remains that the films are decent if one looks at it from absolute numbers perspective.

The numbers so far are 33.25 crores for Gold and 28.44 crores for Satyameva Jayate, and a lot more is still to come as the actual weekend begins now. Since today is a partial holiday, a double digit score is expected for both. Post that it would boil down to the growth that the film has on Saturday and Sunday. That would be the deciding factor for the films to move into the Hit zone.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources