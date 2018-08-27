Box Office Collections Day 12: Gold & Satyameva Jayate Have A Decent Sunday!

Box Office Collections Day 12: Both Gold and Satyameva Jayate had a decent Sunday as they continued to bring in moolah due to footfalls from their target audiences. In the urban centers it was Gold that was the first choice as the film collected 4.75 crores more. On the other hand Satyameva Jayate held strong in the interiors with 4.32 crores more coming in.

Of course a bigger growth for both the films was the need of the hour, especially since so since the start was so brilliant. When the Akshay Kumar starrer scored over 25 crore on the first day, one expected 100 Crore Club to be entered in a jiffy. However after 12 days the film’s total is 99 crores.

Similarly the John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer too was off to a flying start with the first day in excess of 20 crore. Hence, now that the film is standing at 83.99 crore, one waits to see if the 100 crore total would be there for the taking eventually.

Nonetheless, the fact still remains that the month of August has yet again seen good bountiful of moolah accumulated at the ticket counters and now one waits to see if the trend would continue in September as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder