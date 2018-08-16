Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar Scores Career BEST Opening With Gold!

Box Office Collections: Gold has taken a stupendous opening all over and with this, Akshay Kumar has a major record against his name. The film has taken the biggest start ever of his career as the numbers have gone past his next big one, Singh Is Bliing, by quite a distance.

Let’s take a look at the Top-10 openers of Akshay Kumar during last few years, ever since the 100 Crore Club came into existence:

Gold – 25.25 crore

Singh Is Bliing – 20.67 crore

Brothers – 15.20 crore

Housefull 3 – 15.20 crore

Rowdy Rathore – 15.10 crore

Rustom – 14.11 crore

Housefull 2 – 13.70 crore

Jolly LLB 2 – 13.20 crore

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 13.10 crore

Gabbar Is Back – 13.05 crore

Incidentally, his Singh Is Bliing came on a national holiday too [Gandhi Jayanti] while Gold has released on Independence Day.

This is not the first time though when an Akshay Kumar film has broken a record. On its release, Kambakkth Ishq too has seen the best start ever of his career. This is not all as when Singh Is King had released, it was a record opener too.

Another major record against the film’s opening is the fact that it now finds a place amongst the Top-20 biggest openers of all time (ever since the invention of the 100 Crore Club). It has edged past Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath [23 crore] which was earlier occupying Number 20 slot.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder