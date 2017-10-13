Chef has turned out to be the kind of box office disaster that no one could see coming from a distance.

So much so that it now sits at the bottom of the barrel when compared with those films that had similar budget and still failed to reach even 10 crore mark after their first week.

The Saif Ali Khan starrer has collected 6.25 crore* in its week one and one look at numbers earned by other films would give a saddening picture of how so many notable Bollywood releases have failed in their theatrical run this year:

Chef – 6.25 crore*

Daddy – 7 crore

Bank Chor – 7.30 crore

Noor – 7.52 crore

Haseena Parkar – 8 crore

Meri Pyaari Bindu – 9.20 crore

Sarkar 3 – 9.53 crore

A film or two in this list may have made some money for the producers but that doesn’t say much as movies are made for a theatrical audience and when you give them a release in over 500 screens, they aren’t really niched anymore.

The only big budgeted film that has scored even lesser is Machine [3.05 crore] and the sad part is that the Abbas-Mustan directed affair hadn’t even got a proper release. Moreover, it featured a newcomer in the lead role. Still, collections of this film would be tough to beat though by any other notable affair in time to come.

As for Chef though, it has emerged as a disappointment of major proportions and one just hopes that there is no repeat run of anything similar in time to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder