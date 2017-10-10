It is pretty much curtains for Chef as its depressing stint in theatres saw further low on Monday, what with numbers coming down to a mere 60 lakhs*. The film currently stands at 4.60 crores* and the pace at which it is going, a lifetime of 7 crores is the maximum that it can hope for.

This is terrible by all means as this brings the Saif Ali Khan starrer in competition with the likes of some of the biggest disappointments of the year, notably Noor, Sarkar 3, Haseena Parkar and Bank Chor. As a matter of fact, the only major big-budget film that Chef has somehow managed to surpass is Machine which stays on to be the lowest grossing multi-crore film of 2017.

However, that film was a non-star cast affair and hadn’t even seen a proper release, due to which no one knew about its arrival or departure. In case of Chef there was still some sort of awareness but still the numbers have been shockingly devastating.

For the Khans, 2017 has been disappointing so far, what with Salman Khan (Tubelight), Shah Rukh Khan (Jab Harry Met Sejal) and now Saif Ali Khan (Chef) seeing a poor run. One just hopes that Aamir Khan enjoys a better run with Secret Superstar, albeit in the capacity of a guest appearance.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources