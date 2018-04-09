Blackmail Box Office: Witness Some Growth Over The Weekend, Bring In Fair Numbers

Blackmail has seen a fair weekend at the Box Office with 11 crore* coming in. This is on the expected lines if one looks at the opening day number of 2.81 crore. Some sort of growth was always on the cards for the Abhinay Deo directed film after a start like this.

Since the opening was on a relatively lower note, these were the bare minimum numbers that were required for the Irrfan Khan starrer so that it stays in contention during the weekdays.

Irrfan Khan’s biggest success till date, Hindi Medium, had taken a better opening as it had grown to 12.56 crore weekend after Friday collections of 2.81 crore. It had then stayed quite stable during the weekdays as well due to which the first week numbers read 25.21 crore. Though one can’t expect Blackmail to meet similar fate as well, at least 20 crore need to be crossed by the film so that it can reach a decent lifetime number in the final run.