Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has finally completed the first week at the box office. This film of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednakar is winning everyone’s hearts for its distinctive and unique plot.

Even after facing a tough competition from Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho this film has managed to mint around 23.71 crores* in its first week. The film has collected 2.71 crores on Friday, 5.56 crores on Saturday, 6.19 crores on Sunday, 2.53 crores on Monday, 2.85 crores on Tuesday, 2.12 crores on Wednesday and 2.02 crores* on Thursday.

It did receive a mixed response from the critics and the audience, but a strong word of mouth helped the film to shine at the box office. The film will now compete with Poster boys and Daddy at the ticket window.

Speaking about making a film on erectile dysfunction, director RS Prasanna told IANS, “Well, I think Bollywood has always encouraged experimental subjects. Therefore, films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Hindi Medium have been made and accepted in mainstream cinema of Bollywood.”

He explained, “Even when I was making the film in Tamil, I knew that the subject of erectile dysfunction has a universal appeal. So when in a conservative environment of Tamil cinema, the multiplex audience received the film well, I realised that the story touched the right notes. So yes, that gave me a certain level of confidence.”

The director also added, “Making the transition from south to north was not a challenge for me because as a maker, I knew what story I want to tell. I worked with a wonderful team where the producer (Aanand L Rai) and writer (Hitesh Kewalya) are from that part of the country and managed to make their mark. So the collaboration was fantastic.”