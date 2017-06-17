Box Office – Bank Chor Has Lowest Opening Day Of 2017 Releases With Notable Stars

Yet another weekend, yet another low opener at the Box Office. Bollywood continues to wait for a biggie opener and while all eyes are on Tubelight that releases next weekend, one just hoped that Bank Chor would see some sort of footfalls. Not that much was on the cards from the Bumpy directed film as the numbers were anyways expected in the range of 1.50-2 crore. This is how the collections eventually turned out to be as well as just 1.40 crore came from the 700 screens where the film was released.

Now, these are low numbers indeed and are actually lesser than some of the lowest openers of 2017 so far. This is how Bank Chor places itself when compared to the Day One numbers of other similar low budget releases:

Meri Pyaari Bindu – 1.75 crore

The Ghazi Attack – 1.65 crore

Noor – 1.54 crore

Bank Chor – 1.40 crore

Trending :

Will Sanjay Dutt Starrer Malang Have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As The Leading Lady?

Box Office: Dangal Express Refuses To Slow Down In China, About To Touch 1200 Cr! Amongst these films, it was only The Ghazi Attack that went on to sustain itself well and then emerge as an Average runner. Moreover, the Rana Daggubati starrer was basically a trilingual and didn’t even have major hype or buzz going it. On the other hand, the other three releases have boasted of more known names like Ayushmann Khurranna, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi.

These numbers are in fact lowest numbers for a notable release in 2017. Noor had seen an opening weekend of 5.52 crore and one now waits to see if Bank Chor manages to surpass that at the least.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder