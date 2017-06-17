Yet another weekend, yet another low opener at the Box Office. Bollywood continues to wait for a biggie opener and while all eyes are on Tubelight that releases next weekend, one just hoped that Bank Chor would see some sort of footfalls. Not that much was on the cards from the Bumpy directed film as the numbers were anyways expected in the range of 1.50-2 crore. This is how the collections eventually turned out to be as well as just 1.40 crore came from the 700 screens where the film was released.


Now, these are low numbers indeed and are actually lesser than some of the lowest openers of 2017 so far. This is how Bank Chor places itself when compared to the Day One numbers of other similar low budget releases:

Box Office - Bank Chor Has Lowest Opening Day Of 2017 Releases With Notable Stars
Box Office – Bank Chor Has Lowest Opening Day Of 2017 Releases With Notable Stars

Meri Pyaari Bindu1.75 crore
The Ghazi Attack1.65 crore
Noor1.54 crore
Bank Chor1.40 crore

Trending :

These numbers are in fact lowest numbers for a notable release in 2017. Noor had seen an opening weekend of 5.52 crore and one now waits to see if Bank Chor manages to surpass that at the least.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here