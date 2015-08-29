Bahubali has completed 50 days at the Box Office. In its thunderous run so far, it has managed to do the unthinkable. If the Telugu and Tamil versions have done tremendously well globally, even the dubbed Hindi version has done something that no other film has done well. While it has left past the biggest dubbed release – Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Robot (20 crore) – far behind, it has managed to challenge even the biggest of films and the superstars in their own alley.
With 117 crores in its kitty and still managing to get a few shows for itself (even in the Hindi version) in its eight week, Baahubali has now toppled some of the biggest Khan films from the charts. These are:
Jai Ho (Salman Khan) – 115 crore
Ra. One (Shahrukh Khan) – 114 crore
Ghajini (Aamir Khan) – 114 crore
Of course these films released some time back and hence the nett collections would be bigger if adjusted as per inflation today. However, since in the record books these are the final numbers to be registered, Baahubali’s outstanding run is towering over its competition. What makes this Blockbuster success all the more remarkable is the fact that the film didn’t have any star power to boast of and ran primarily ‘apne dam par’.
The S.S. Rajamouli film is now destined to open newer markets for South films across the country in their dubbed version.
Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder
when the value of currency is changed daily this is an absolute wrong comparison.why not compere with bajarangi bhaijan which came out around same time?apples are apples and oranges are oranges. just like khans are khans.
yaa apples are apples khans are khans… then release ur khan movie in dubbed version down south and lets see how far they collect….. wait for part 2 it will change the game completely….. u people (khan fans) only watch movies because of presence of them… but this movie shows that if content is good khan presence doesn’t matter… and movie ran in competition with your khan film unlike it collected in absence of any big movie… dum hi to festival season chodke kabhi kabar release krne ko bolo apne movies…
This is real winnerrrrr
Ye h asli king @ssmouli
salman khan flop film beat by bhaubali hero most hit film. haahhahahahahhah