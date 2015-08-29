Bahubali has completed 50 days at the Box Office. In its thunderous run so far, it has managed to do the unthinkable. If the Telugu and Tamil versions have done tremendously well globally, even the dubbed Hindi version has done something that no other film has done well. While it has left past the biggest dubbed release – Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Robot (20 crore) – far behind, it has managed to challenge even the biggest of films and the superstars in their own alley.

With 117 crores in its kitty and still managing to get a few shows for itself (even in the Hindi version) in its eight week, Baahubali has now toppled some of the biggest Khan films from the charts. These are:

Jai Ho (Salman Khan) – 115 crore

Ra. One (Shahrukh Khan) – 114 crore

Ghajini (Aamir Khan) – 114 crore

Of course these films released some time back and hence the nett collections would be bigger if adjusted as per inflation today. However, since in the record books these are the final numbers to be registered, Baahubali’s outstanding run is towering over its competition. What makes this Blockbuster success all the more remarkable is the fact that the film didn’t have any star power to boast of and ran primarily ‘apne dam par’.

The S.S. Rajamouli film is now destined to open newer markets for South films across the country in their dubbed version.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder