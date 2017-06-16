Today, Baahubali 2 celebrates 50 days at the box office. During last seven weeks, the film has scored practically all records that were there for the taking. Highest weekend, highest first week, quickest 100, 200, 300 crore, establishing of the 400 and 500 crore club – just about anything and everything that came its way, Baahubali 2 [Hindi] grabbed it with both hands.

The film has collected almost 510 crore in Hindi version already and though it is now on its way out of theaters, what it has left behind is a wonderful legacy that would be remembered for months and years to come. The film saw close to 20 Hindi films release after its arrival. However, just a couple of films have managed to go past the 50 crore mark [Hindi Medium, Half Girlfriend] which tells the tale.

As a matter of fact, the SS Rajamouli directed film has single handedly set the report card right for the first half of 2017 as never before has this time period [Jan-June] resulted in such high yield, if one also counts four other centuries that have been scored so far [Raees, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kaabil]. With Tubelight releasing next Friday, it is going to be another century addition before the second half of the year begins.

One just hopes that the success of Baahubali 2 is not an exception and there are bigger box office successes in time to come as well. The film’s success has well established that there is huge appetite amongst audiences to pick a promising film and then take it to the next level. All it needs (and a major contributing factor actually) is the right content and impeccable execution. That combination has worked phenomenally for Baahubali 2. Now is the time to up the ante and think even bigger!

