Baaghi 2 is continuing its winning run. On Monday, it saw a double-digit score for itself all over again as 12.05 crore more came in. This seemed on the cards as well since there was very good growth on Sunday as well after a fantastic Friday and Saturday. Still, it had to be seen how the film sustained and now that this has happened, rest assured 100 crore mark would be crossed by tomorrow itself.
So far the film has collected 85.15 crore and that is simply tremendous. There is no stopping the Ahmed Khan directed film despite the fact that there was Bharat Bandh in many parts of the country yesterday due to which quite a few shows were disrupted. Audience word of mouth has been spreading well for Baaghi 2, especially at the mass centers, and that is resulting in a golden run for this Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star film.
The speed at which Baaghi 2 is churning moolah at the Box Office, there is currently no upper lid that one can place for the eventual lifetime run of the film. Simply said, it can go just about anywhere now and a sum total of even 150 crores seems to be in sight. A Blockbuster in the making, Baaghi 2 is a huge success story this season.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources