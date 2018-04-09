Box Office: Baaghi 2 Is Now Chasing Dabangg & Dabangg 2 Lifetime After Just 10 Days

Baaghi 2 has continued to build momentum in its second weekend as well at the box office, what with 22.5 crore more coming in. It was the highest collecting Hindi film by a huge margin as Blackmail was quite some distance behind while other holdover releases [Hichki, Raid] are just about staying afloat.

The Tiger Shroff starrer has now accumulated 135.35 crore already and is now in the same range as the lifetime number of biggies like Toilet – Ek Prem Katha [134.25 crore], M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story [133.50 crore] and Rowdy Rathore [133 crore] already. Next in line are Singham Returns [140 crore], Dabangg [140 crore], Judwaa 2 [138.61 crore] and Raees [137.51 crore], which should be surpassed before the end of second week by Baaghi 2.

The Ahmed Khan directed film is playing in the big league currently and its next big competition would be with Dabangg 2. The Salman Khan starrer had collected 156.50 crore in its lifetime run and it has to be seen whether this Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star produced film can manage to surpass that number as well.