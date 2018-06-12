Box Office: Alia Bhatt’s Raazi Continues Its Unwavering Performance

Raazi starring Alia Bhatt which was released on 11th May continues to woo audiences worldwide. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar is churning out impressive numbers at the box office. It crossed the 100 Crore mark with ease and has surprised trade pundits with its steady performance even though it has been a month since its release.

Over it’s fifth consecutive weekend the Raazi managed to collect 45 lakhs on Friday, followed by a impressive 80 lakhs on Saturday and killed it on Sunday with 90 lakhs. It continued its pace on Monday by bringing in 32 lakhs. Overall the film has went on to collect a massive 120.26 crores in India alone.

The Alia Bhatt starer has went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of the year and is still continues to run in cinemas. Even with tough competitions from movies like Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, Veere Di Wedding and 102 Not Out the film has been nothing short of a miracle. It just goes on to prove how content driven films too work in the box office.

Based on Harinder Sikka’s book Calling Sehmat, the story of the film Raazi revolves around a young Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani Army officer and becomes a spy to give inside information about the neighboring country to protect her own.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.