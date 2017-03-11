Amongst the emerging female superstars, Alia Bhatt is clearly enjoying the best run amongst her peers and contemporaries. She is delivering on a consistent note and that too on diverse subjects, something which is visible in the nine releases that she has enjoyed right from Student of the Year to now Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Be it out and out ‘desi’ films (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) or something quintessentially multiplex oriented (Dear Zindagi), she is finding audiences amongst varied segments and that is allowing her a good run so far.

Clearly, it is the choice of films that is paying dividends in a big way for Alia, and that can be seen in the opening numbers of all her films so far:

Shaandaar – 13.1 crore

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crore

2 States – 12.28 crore

Udta Punjab – 10.05 crore

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 9 crore

Student of the Year – 9.25 crore

Dear Zindagi – 8.75 crore

Kapoor & Sons – 6.85 crore

Highway – 3.25 crore

Ironically, the only flop that she has seen so far in her career [Shaandaar] actually took the biggest opening of them all, which clearly signifies that the audiences wanted to see her on the big screen but weren’t too enthused by the film per se after watching it. On the other hand, though Dear Zindagi had Shah Rukh Khan’s presence lending a good impetus while Kapoor & Sons was more about the men in the play (the Kapoor family), former had her as a central protagonist while latter’s ‘Kar Gayi Chull‘ is one of her biggest chartbusters till date.

Considering the kind of reach that Alia is enjoying, one would like to see her in many more films that have a pan-India appeal. Big success of films like 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a testimony to that and now Badrinath Ki Dulhania should only add on to the fun.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder