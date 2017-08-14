Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released this Friday and from the first show the word of mouth was out. An unconventional story of an ordinary man based in rural India is what connected with the audience. 1st weekend collections are out and the film has beaten many biggies of this year.

On Friday the movie opened to a decent occupancy, it was expected because of dull phase Bollywood has been going through since last few months. After Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal it required a film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to attract the audience back.

The film collected a decent 13.10 crores on its day one and this was not at all a bad start. The film needed a jump over the weekend and it got one. The film showed over 30% growth, which is very good, on its 2nd day. It collected 17.10 crores on Saturday.

Along with single screens, the multiplexes are holding up quite well too. Evening shows picked up giving the film a much-needed boost. After a good jump on Saturday, the expectations for a jump on Sunday were high. The advance bookings for the day proved beforehand that the leap will be there. The movie clocked a huge 19.80 crores on Sunday summing up the grand total of the film to an exact 50 crores. See where it stands in the list of highest opening weekend grossers of this year.

Check out the list of highest opening weekend grossers of 2017:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has crossed Jab Harry Met Sejal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Jagga Jasoos, Half Girlfriend and Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Shah Rukh Khan’s recent disappointment Jab Harry Met Sejal collected 45.75 crores in its 1st weekend.

Akshay Kumar has beaten Shah Rukh Khan in the 1st-weekend race and is all set to cross its lifetime collections too. After such a strong start, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is still left with one major card to play – Independence Day. The film will enjoy a Holiday tomorrow and it’ll be interesting to see what range the day’s collections will fall.