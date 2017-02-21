Box Office – Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 stays smooth on its second Monday

On its second Monday too, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 is enjoying a smooth run. It collected 2.48 crore and as a result of that the overall collections stand at 97.92 crore. The film is a Hit already and is currently accumulating numbers that add on to its profits. Everyone in the supply chain for the film has made money here, be it the producers [Fox Star Studios] (who are also the distributors), the actor who is a profit partner [Akshay Kumar] or the exhibitors, who are seeing consistent footfalls for all Akshay Kumar films that have released in last 25 odd months.

As a matter of fact even though three new films have released over the weekend [The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi, Irada], it is Jolly LLB 2 that is continuing to enjoy footfalls and that too double the combined numbers of each of these films. In fact even Hollywood competition has been negated as the ‘desi’ courtroom drama set in Lucknow is finding much better traction, hence proving once again that Bollywood entertainment is here to stay.

The film has three more open days ahead to enjoy moolah. Post that Rangoon arrives this Friday and that would see good count of screens going for it and also a chunk of occupancy in its direction. That said, Jolly LLB 2 has done the kind of business that has resulted in a positive start for Akshay Kumar in 2017 and with three more films to arrive in months to follow, the superstar is set to be quite engaged for rest of the year as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder