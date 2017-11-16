Yet another record has fallen into Ajay Devgn’s kitty. His Golmaal Again has now accumulated 202.73 crores at the box office. With this, it has gone past the lifetime of Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots [202.50 crores]. The feat has been accomplished in 27 days flat and the film is now set for a few more crore before it comes to a close of its theatrical run.

Of course, this is on the basis of the absolute numbers since if one accounts for inflation and ticket prices, the collections of the Raj Kumar Hirani directed film would come to much higher as the film was released 8 years back in 2009.

However, considering the fact that since the inception of the 100 Crore Club it is the absolute number which is taken into consideration for the Box Office records, the Rohit Shetty directed film now finds itself at a higher spot.

The film is set to move on spot higher in next few days as it would next go past the lifetime numbers of Happy New Year. The Farah Khan directed film had gathered 205 crores at the Box Office and that number is expected to be surpassed by Golmaal Again before its fifth week comes to a close. Next in line is Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [210 crores] but that record would stay intact as Padmavati releases in a couple of weeks from now and that would halt the progress of Golmaal Again.

Golmaal Again released with Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar on Diwali.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources