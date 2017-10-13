Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s Consistency To Further Boost Golmaal Again

In the times when even major superstars are delivering disasters and some of the stars with good experience of 15-20 years behind them aren’t really finding favor amongst the audience, Ajay Devgn stays on to be one of the handful of superstars who has a consistent strike rate when it comes to the commercial run of his films.

The actor may not score a 100 crore success every time or set records with every release of his. However, what he is ensuring is at least some sort of credibility in the content as well as the opening that his films take (especially in the single screens across A, B and C centers of the country) that allows reliability quotient.

This can well be evidenced from the fact that last 12 months have seen him arrive with two action dramas, Shivaay and Baadshaho, and both have at least managed to remarkably better than how 90% of the other major releases are doing in the course of a year. Shivaay crossed the 100 crore mark and Baadshaho came close to the 80 crore total. Yes, both were expected to do much better. Shivaay boasts of some of the best action that an Indian film has seen and could have stretched its total by 20-25 crore. Baadshaho did as per the merits though a 100 crore mark would have been a sweet spot for it.

That said, the fact still remains that he is at least delivering consistently and for the producers, distributors, exhibitors as well as audiences, there is a ‘minimum guarantee’ value that he brings with himself. This has pretty much been the case with his prior releases as well, as was the case with Drishyam which may not have seen a huge opening but has one of the best content of an Ajay Devgn starrer in some time. This stays on to be one of his ‘word of mouth’ films which resulted in a total of over 75 crore been accumulated. Again, that’s the kind of number which not many films are collecting in the last few years.

Same holds true for Action Jackson too which, despite being rejected by the audience, still managed a sum in the vicinity of 60 crores. Today, a rejected film equates to total washout, as has been evidenced with biggie affairs like Bhoomi and A Gentleman which failed miserably. Of course, even Ajay Devgn won’t be happy with the kind of fate that Action Jackson met with but then if one goes just a little back in time, the outing just prior to that was Singham Returns which set the record for the biggest opening day ever for him [32 crores]. The film ended up being a major Superhit with a lifetime total of 140 crores.

Now three years after Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are returning with Golmaal Again. Expectations are that not just would the duo enjoys a consistent run, the sum total of 140 crores would be surpassed as well.

In the dark times that Bollywood is facing, there is a light that Golmaal Again is offering!

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder