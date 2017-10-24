Records are continuing to tumble for Golmaal Again. The film has not just entered the 100 crore club in quick time, it has also turned out to be the fastest ever for Ajay Devgn as well as Rohit Shetty. Prior to this, Ajay Devgn’s fastest century was scored by Singham Returns which took five days to enter the 100 Crore Club. Incidentally, that film too was directed by Rohit Shetty.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty has scored his quickest century with Chennai Express which managed this feat in four days. Now he has equated this with Golmaal Again which joins the rank as his fastest century in four days.

The film is continuing to do great guns as 16.04 crores more came on Monday, hence allowing the overall collections to stand at 103.64 crores. In the process, it has also turned out to be ninth 100 crore club entry for Bollywood this year after Baahubali: The Conclusion, Judwaa 2, Raees, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Tubelight, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil.

Ajay Devgn’s biggest grosser ever is Singham Returns which collected 140 crores in its lifetime run. That number is expected to be surpassed by Golmaal Again within 10 days itself. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s last release Dilwale had netted 148 crores and that number too would be crossed by Golmaal Again before the second weekend comes to a close. The film is set to be filmmaker’s second highest grosser ever after Chennai Express [227 crores].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder