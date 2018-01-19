Box Office – 1921 Is The Only Bright Spot, Mukkabaaz & Kaalakaandi Don’t Really Fly

Box Office – A decade back 1920 [2008] had released. The film opened at 1 crore mark with 11 crore lifetime to emerge as a fair success. Now 1921 [2018] has released and after its Thursday numbers of 1.06 crores, it has collected 11.58 crores in its first week itself. With this, it has already gone past the lifetime of 1920.

Also, the film’s numbers are on the same lines as 1920 London which had collected 12.20 in its first week. Vikram Bhatt would be looking forward to a better lifetime though than 1920 London which had folded up at 15 crores. With an open week ahead of it and traction at single screens, that should be manageable.

Mukkabaaz couldn’t really do what Newton had done on release. The Rajkummar Rao starrer was an offbeat affair but after a fair start of 0.96 crores, it had jumped well over the weekend to gather 6.9 crores. Mukkabaaz was lesser as after a 0.82 crore beginning, it could manage 6.73 crores in its entire first week.

Anurag Kashyap hasn’t been known for giving big grossers and his last release Raman Raghav 2.0 too had collected just 6 crores in its first week. Ugly was even lesser with first week numbers of 3 crores. Nonetheless, the makers would be hoping that Mukkabaaz manages to have at least a 10 crore lifetime.

Kaalakaandi had added on to the poor streak that Saif Ali Khan is going through when it comes to the fate of his films. He has been trying to do different things for sure and that too with good conviction. However the results aren’t as supportive, something which is apparent if one looks at 6.50 crore* opening week numbers. The only solace is that the collections are marginally better than Chef [5.60 crores] though that doesn’t really say much as that film too was a disaster. Hopefully, Kaalakaandi would mark an end to horrendous times Saif is facing at the box office and Baazaar would be a new beginning.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder