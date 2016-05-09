Box Office: 1920 London & Traffic Fail To Impress

The new Hindi releases last Friday didn’t perform well. 1920 London was marginally better as it collected around 7.5 crore* over the weekend.

However, this is still much lesser in comparison to 1920 Evil Returns (2012) which had released four years back and had collected 12.3 crore in the first three days.

One Night Stand and Traffic have just not managed to perform though and the footfalls were hardly substantial enough to have made any dent at the Box Office. The two films have collected around 2.25 crore* and 1.5 crore* respectively.

The presence of Baaghi and Captain America: Civil War has affected these new rleases big time.

*Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distributor sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @Tutejajoginder