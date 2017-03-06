The makers of megastar Chiranjeevi’s Telugu actioner Khaidi No. 150 on Sunday announced the film’s lifetime earnings are Rs 164 crore worldwide, making it a new record of sorts in the industry.

Iit is the highest in south India in a single language. Directed by V.V. Vinayak, the film marked the comeback of Chiranjeevi after a long hiatus.

Despite mixed reviews, the film went on to make a killing at the box office, befitting the film’s tagline “Boss Is Back“.

An official remake of Tamil blockbuster “Kaththi“, the film featured Chiranjeevi in dual roles — a social activist and a thief.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, the film was produced by Ram Charan.