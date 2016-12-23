Aamir Khan’s Dangal has finally hit the theaters today. After having no release in the last two years, Aamir is once again all set to be back with a bang. The first day occupancy of the film looks fabulous with morning shows almost going housefull.

The film has taken off to a superb occupancy for the morning shows. After a long time, in spite of demonetization, there’s a release that is driving people to theaters. Looking at the occupancy, one can surely say that Dangal is going to ring in big numbers on day one.

In 2016, Salman Khan’s Sultan has so far, remained to be the highest opening day grosser with a collection of 36.54 crores at the box office.

Check out the Top 10 highest openers of 2016:

According to the trends, one can say that Dangal is expected to take an opening close to 25 crores which means it has good chances to become the second highest opening day grosser of the year.

But can Dangal beat Sultan’s record?