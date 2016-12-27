SHARE

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan6004006001001700
2. Aamir Khan2004003001501050
3. Shah Rukh Khan40040002001000
4. Akshay Kumar600000600
5. Ajay Devgn600000600
6. Hrithik Roshan20020000400
7. Ranbir Kapoor300000300
8. Ranveer Singh2000050250
9. Varun Dhawan200000200
10. John Abraham200000200
11. Arjun Kapoor100000100
12. Farhan Akhtar100000100
13. Saif Ali Khan100000100
    • Saif Ali Khan’s Race 2 made more than 100 crores whereas John’s Housefull 2 also crosses 100 crores so thats why they are in the list.

      • So, siddarth’s ‘Ek Villain’ & Varun Dhawan’s ‘ABCD 2’ also crossed 100 crored in india.

  7. where is abhesheik bacchan…..he should be 4 th on the list ,
    dhoom 3 300 points +100 overseas
    happy new year 200 points +100 overseas
    bol bacchan 100 points total points 800

  8. 1. Housefull 2 – 186 Crores
    2. Rowdy Rathore – 206 Crores
    3. Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty – 176 Crores
    4. Singh Is Kinng – 175 Crores
    5. Baby – 125 Crores
    6. Desi Boyz – 125 Crores
    7. Singh is Bling – 116.27 crores
    8. Entertainment – 110 crores
    9. Gabbar Is Back – 105.48 crores
    10. Special 26 – 103 crores
    so change akki sir position plz.

  10. Where is Abhishek, Siddharth, ritiesh Deshmukh n vivek Oberoi.
    Abhishek has 200crore club film Dhoom 3 and 100 cr bol bhachan where Dhoom 3 is 3rd highest overseas n happy new year 200 cr club giving him a total of 550 even greater than akshay
    ritiesh has grand masti n ek villain in 100 cr club giving him 200 point
    vivek has krrish 3 in 200 cr club and grand masti 100 cr giving him 300 point n Siddharth Malhotra has ek villian giving him 100 point
    Sharman Joshi and madhavan too have 3 idiots as 200 cr club where madhavan has tanu weds Manu return in 100 cr. Including overseas of 3 idiot Sharman has 250 points and madhavam 350 n again Aditya Roy Kapoor yjhd in 100 cr club
    so i think they too have played a lead in their film i think they should also be included

  11. Aamir Khan has broken all records first:
    100 crore club,200 crore club,300 crore club.
    After ghajni(first film to cross 100 crore club) only Talaash was below 100 crore club.
    He has done only 5 films till then.And others done more than 10 films.
    Amir is Best box office star.

  12. I am guaranteeing you, that if content of Sultan will be good & if audience accepts it just like as Bajrangi Bhaijaan no one can stop Mega-Superstar SALMAN KHAN from opening 400 crore club in India & 1000 crore club Worldwide.

  14. Your ranking process is wrong
    Akshay sir is great he is first rank
    I think
    1 akshay kumar
    2 salman khan
    3 shah rukh khan
    4 aamir khan
    5 ajay devgan
    6 hrithik roshan

    • SALMAN KHAN IS THE ONLY ONE WHO IS A HERO OF THE INDUSTRY,
      OTHER PEOPLE ARE ACTORS AND INDUSTRY HAVE TOO MANY GOOD ACTORS LIKE IRFAN KHAN NAVAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI AND ETC.

      BUT HERO IS ONLY ONE THE GREAT SALMAN KHAN

      AKSHAY IS NOT A ACTOR OR NOT A HERO

      • YOUR brain is fake…………you foolish…….. Akki sir is khladi Of Bollywood…….. He is no 1 possition in OUR BOLLYWOOD INDUSTRY………… You could not understand

  16. Stupid Idea, Look the quality and the content of the film. Not the double meaning words. Stop this nonsense matching. If you have to judge the actor like this then what about Raj kapoor, Dalip Kumar, Sanjiv Kumar, Raj kumar, Balraj Sahni, they are all evergreen actor AND the modern actor will never stands in front of them.

  17. Akshay Khiladi Kumar is the best and the only superstar who can perform any role. A superstar, the busiest actor and highest fee and highest profit charger of Bollywood. ☺☺ In a word, the King of Bollywood.

  20. tino khan ko bolo 1years me 4 movie nikalo….and withaout festiwal reliez karo phir dekhta hoo….unki movie ka colection…………….AKSHAY is king of colection……………

  21. AKSHAY KUMAE ki rawdi rathod 2 dewali pe aaye to 500cr colection pakka he.withaout festiwal 100cr…..bot badi bat he bhai……fan 75cr…….

  24. Comment:@nanji …. I agree Akshay sir is a gr8 actor no doubt…. where as you are talking about holiday release…. so what about Once Upon a time in Mumbai doobar.????. had it made a business of 500+???????

  26. I feel this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad studying your article.
    However wanna statement on some basic issues, The website taste is ideal, the articles is really excellent : D.
    Just right activity, cheers

  29. Poor calculations, there should be a difference between 100 Crore and 198 crore, both are getting 100 points each means a pure tuchiyapa…

  30. For overseas, only in top 10 are given points, it should have also depend on the collections, otherwise only 10 films will have points every time.

  31. Hrithik is best in Bollywood bcoz he done everything perfectly acting dance stunts and he is so handsome also then he is the dream actor for film makers

  32. Points should be calculated on profit percentage of a film
    not 100 200 300crores its stupid calcualtions
    star rankings should be on stars profits per film
    ———————————————-not crores,
    its not healthy sensible.
    ==================

  34. akki movie airlift & rustam Is also 200 Club SO You will update your box office power index plz. as well as possible.

  35. Why do you think the actor only in the box office? Then actor award – the Order of the country, the Filmfare Film Awards, the country’s equivalent to the American Oscars – rubbish, do not mean anything? This patriotic? You do not respect the prize of their own country? … Should provide points for the the awards ..

