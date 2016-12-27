Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our list of star ranking based on the business of their films.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|600
|400
|600
|100
|1700
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|300
|150
|1050
|3. Shah Rukh Khan
|400
|400
|0
|200
|1000
|4. Akshay Kumar
|600
|0
|0
|0
|600
|5. Ajay Devgn
|600
|0
|0
|0
|600
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|200
|200
|0
|0
|400
|7. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|0
|0
|300
|8. Ranveer Singh
|200
|0
|0
|50
|250
|9. Varun Dhawan
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|10. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|11. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|12. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|13. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
sidharth also should be there … dont know how saif n john are in the list
Saif Ali Khan’s Race 2 made more than 100 crores whereas John’s Housefull 2 also crosses 100 crores so thats why they are in the list.
So, siddarth’s ‘Ek Villain’ & Varun Dhawan’s ‘ABCD 2’ also crossed 100 crored in india.
Comment:
salman khan is best
heso
ssk.mallah
Awesome
salman khan is best hero.
SIDHARTH also has a 100cr .. ek villain n soty kapoor n sons and brothers r 70cr+ ..
Salman Khan Is Great
where is abhesheik bacchan…..he should be 4 th on the list ,
dhoom 3 300 points +100 overseas
happy new year 200 points +100 overseas
bol bacchan 100 points total points 800
And now housefull 3 100 points
Agree.. AB must be up there… Giving hits after hits recently… He is making good choices off late and almost every movie is suoer hit..
1. Housefull 2 – 186 Crores
2. Rowdy Rathore – 206 Crores
3. Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty – 176 Crores
4. Singh Is Kinng – 175 Crores
5. Baby – 125 Crores
6. Desi Boyz – 125 Crores
7. Singh is Bling – 116.27 crores
8. Entertainment – 110 crores
9. Gabbar Is Back – 105.48 crores
10. Special 26 – 103 crores
so change akki sir position plz.
You are right bro
WHERE IS AIRLIFT….IT WILL ACROSS 100 CR…PLEASE UPDATE IT..
Nice bhai sala koimoi pagal ho gaya hai
Hey Bro! May b ur figures is total colctn figrs. No akshay movie has entrd 200cr club. It’s nt abt total colctn it’s abt hw mny no.s f 100cr, 200cr, nd 300cr clubs nd 50 each fr no. Films in top 10 overseas colctn movies
you are right broo……… there should be change…….. Akki is best….no one other is near of him…… Fans pe khumar of Akshay Kumar.
please change the postion of Akki ………
he is the best in Bollywood.
he is on No. 1 Postiotion.
abb gadhe ye sab worldwide collection ha. iss list sif india ke collection pe bena hai
Post Sultan SALMAN KHAN will have 1750 points.
+300 for 300 cr movie & +50 for overseas Top 10.
SALMAN BHAI Roxx…..
Where is Abhishek, Siddharth, ritiesh Deshmukh n vivek Oberoi.
Abhishek has 200crore club film Dhoom 3 and 100 cr bol bhachan where Dhoom 3 is 3rd highest overseas n happy new year 200 cr club giving him a total of 550 even greater than akshay
ritiesh has grand masti n ek villain in 100 cr club giving him 200 point
vivek has krrish 3 in 200 cr club and grand masti 100 cr giving him 300 point n Siddharth Malhotra has ek villian giving him 100 point
Sharman Joshi and madhavan too have 3 idiots as 200 cr club where madhavan has tanu weds Manu return in 100 cr. Including overseas of 3 idiot Sharman has 250 points and madhavam 350 n again Aditya Roy Kapoor yjhd in 100 cr club
so i think they too have played a lead in their film i think they should also be included
Aamir Khan has broken all records first:
100 crore club,200 crore club,300 crore club.
After ghajni(first film to cross 100 crore club) only Talaash was below 100 crore club.
He has done only 5 films till then.And others done more than 10 films.
Amir is Best box office star.
Singh is king started 100 cr club
I understand why you are praising Aamir Khan so much coz he did Dhobi-Ghaat fr you…
RIGHT BRO AMIR IS BEST BUT SALMAN KHAN IS BETTER THEN BEST
I am guaranteeing you, that if content of Sultan will be good & if audience accepts it just like as Bajrangi Bhaijaan no one can stop Mega-Superstar SALMAN KHAN from opening 400 crore club in India & 1000 crore club Worldwide.
Why don’t we have star ranking of actress ? Could you pls publish that as well.
Your ranking process is wrong
Akshay sir is great he is first rank
I think
1 akshay kumar
2 salman khan
3 shah rukh khan
4 aamir khan
5 ajay devgan
6 hrithik roshan
akshay is gonta
SALMAN KHAN IS THE ONLY ONE WHO IS A HERO OF THE INDUSTRY,
OTHER PEOPLE ARE ACTORS AND INDUSTRY HAVE TOO MANY GOOD ACTORS LIKE IRFAN KHAN NAVAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI AND ETC.
BUT HERO IS ONLY ONE THE GREAT SALMAN KHAN
AKSHAY IS NOT A ACTOR OR NOT A HERO
YOUR brain is fake…………you foolish…….. Akki sir is khladi Of Bollywood…….. He is no 1 possition in OUR BOLLYWOOD INDUSTRY………… You could not understand
Salman khan great ha
Stupid Idea, Look the quality and the content of the film. Not the double meaning words. Stop this nonsense matching. If you have to judge the actor like this then what about Raj kapoor, Dalip Kumar, Sanjiv Kumar, Raj kumar, Balraj Sahni, they are all evergreen actor AND the modern actor will never stands in front of them.
Akshay Khiladi Kumar is the best and the only superstar who can perform any role. A superstar, the busiest actor and highest fee and highest profit charger of Bollywood. ☺☺ In a word, the King of Bollywood.
Comment: update the list akki has 500 points With Housefull 3.
Please change this because housefull 3 enter already in 100 cr club,
tino khan ko bolo 1years me 4 movie nikalo….and withaout festiwal reliez karo phir dekhta hoo….unki movie ka colection…………….AKSHAY is king of colection……………
1 saal me ek hi movie aisi Banao jo 300cr ka collection kare .. phir nobat nhi aayegi 3-3 movie per year karne ki
Box Office KIng only #Salman ,,, Next #Tubelight EID 2017
Abki baar 700 Paar .
AKSHAY KUMAE ki rawdi rathod 2 dewali pe aaye to 500cr colection pakka he.withaout festiwal 100cr…..bot badi bat he bhai……fan 75cr…….
Sallu ……. !!! ❤💙💛💜💚
bollywood new king salman
Comment:@nanji …. I agree Akshay sir is a gr8 actor no doubt…. where as you are talking about holiday release…. so what about Once Upon a time in Mumbai doobar.????. had it made a business of 500+???????
Thank you for this superb write-ups. Keep sharing fantastic articles!
I feel this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad studying your article.
However wanna statement on some basic issues, The website taste is ideal, the articles is really excellent : D.
Just right activity, cheers
Why there is no Actor (Female) in the list. Have they no Star Power?
Akshay+Ajay+ Hrithik+Ranbir/Ranbir <= Salman
Poor calculations, there should be a difference between 100 Crore and 198 crore, both are getting 100 points each means a pure tuchiyapa…
For overseas, only in top 10 are given points, it should have also depend on the collections, otherwise only 10 films will have points every time.
Hrithik is best in Bollywood bcoz he done everything perfectly acting dance stunts and he is so handsome also then he is the dream actor for film makers
Points should be calculated on profit percentage of a film
not 100 200 300crores its stupid calcualtions
star rankings should be on stars profits per film
———————————————-not crores,
its not healthy sensible.
==================
IT should be
1. Salman khan
2. Akshay kumar
3. Shah rukh khan
4. Aamir khan
5. Ajay devgun
6. Hritik roshan
akki movie airlift & rustam Is also 200 Club SO You will update your box office power index plz. as well as possible.
Why do you think the actor only in the box office? Then actor award – the Order of the country, the Filmfare Film Awards, the country’s equivalent to the American Oscars – rubbish, do not mean anything? This patriotic? You do not respect the prize of their own country? … Should provide points for the the awards ..
Where is emraan hashmi…?
Jannat,jannat2,murder2,raaz2,raaz3,dill tou bachA ha ji.
this movies were also hit,blockbusters
Vivek oberoi ritesh for grand masti
srk is the biggest mega star…according to his acting…next is amir …all the rest is scrap
why SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT is not in the list his MS Dhoni – the untold story crosses ₹100cr. too this year.
Please update your list!
Your way is correct but maintain it properly.
If not, its useless!
Please UPDATE it!!!
PLEASE UPDATE 600POINTS OF AJAY DEVGN.