Poster Boys and Daddy collect around 3 crore between them on Friday

Two new releases of the week haven’t really set the Box Office on fire. Not that this was expected either but still at least 5 crores were expected to come in between Poster Boys and Daddy. However, this hasn’t really happened as the combined collections are just around the 3 crore mark which is quite low. Even though the two films hadn’t really seen a widespread release, there was definitely potential to gain much more than this since there wasn’t much of a competition from the earlier releases.

Poster Boys was expectedly better due to its massy approach. Still, when a start is just around the 2 crores* mark, there is a lot of ground that needs to be covered and that too in quick time. This Deol brother flick with Shreyas Talpade as an actor as well as the director does have a chance since those who watched it have come back with good reports. This could well translate into an increase in footfalls today, though it is yet to be seen if the turnaround is massive. For a good chance theatrically, collections would need to jump at least 50%.

On the other hand, Daddy would need a 100% jump since the start has been lower at 1.25 crore*. Producer-actor Arjun Rampal has done well in Daddy but audiences haven’t really queued up on the opening day to watch what the film has to offer. Now it has to be seen if the target audience for the film, masses which love gangster dramas, would be catching word around the Ashim Ahluwalia directed affair and give it a dekko.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder