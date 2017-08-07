The second-weekend collections of Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty starrer Mubarakan are out and they are surprisingly well. It had a competition from Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal but it still shone among all odds.

A Huge amount of screens were snatched by Jab Harry Met Sejal but Mubarakan still managed to attract the audience over the weekend. Going by the collections it seems families’ first choice this week too will be, Mubarakan.

After an average 1st week of 35.66 crores, Mubarakan, saw a bit of shakedown as it collected 1.05 crores on its 2nd Friday. The next day came in as a surprise for this film – it collected 2 crores showing around 100% jump. Sunday was amazing with around 200% jump the film collected 3.03 crores. The film now stands at the grand total of 41.74 crores.

Let’s take a look at the movie’s figures here:

1st Week – 35.66 cr

2nd Weekend – 6.08 cr

Total – 41.74 cr

Mubarakan is a hilarious tale of a Punjabi family based in Chandigarh and London and their attempt to get their sons married. Charan Singh and Karan Singh are twins separated as infants after their parents die in a car accident. Their uncle Kartar Singh sends Karan to his sister residing in London and Charan Singh to his brother residing in Chandigarh.

As a result, the twins grow up as cousins. Charan Singh and Karan Singh’s parents are looking for brides for them while they have girlfriends. Unable to tell this to their parents, they approach their uncle Kartar Singh for help but he messes it up all the more. What follows are a series of hilarious incidents, confusions, misunderstandings and more.