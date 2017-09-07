BO Update! Baadshaho Stepping Towards The Safe Zone

Baadshaho, with every passing day, is entering a safe zone at the box office. It was evident from the promos that it’ll be a treat to feast upon for single screen audience. With such collections, we’re sure it’s not just the single screens that are spreading the magic.

Having Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra – Baadshaho has every ingredient of making a perfect Bollywood popcorn masala entertainer. Though the movie was bashed by many critics, the public seems to be loving the film. It did not crash on Monday and has remained stable on weekdays.

The movie, after enjoying a good weekend of 43.30 crores, remained decent on Monday by collecting 6.82 crores. Usually, the movies which are bashed, crash on Monday but for Baadshaho the word of mouth played a very important role in holding its position on weekdays. Without dropping further it collected 6.12 crores on Tuesday. Remaining stable on weekdays is a good sign for a film made on any budget. The movie, on Wednesday, has collected 4.30 crores. It stands tall with the grand total of 60.54 crores. With this collection, the movie has grossed the lifetime collections of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai in under a week. Coincidentally Baadshaho has the same trio of Emraan Hashmi-Ajay Devgn-Milan Luthria working together.

After Baadshaho, Emraan Hashmi is working on a documentary on cancer, but the actor says making it is tough as there are always doubts about its commercial value. The documentary is tentatively titled The C Word.

“Documentary is the first (priority). We will see when it will see the light of the day. Getting an outlet for that in this country is very difficult because not many documentary films are made,” Emraan told IANS.

Emraan, who has penned a book his struggle around his son Ayaan’s cancer treatment, added, “People always question the commercial value of a documentary.” Asked how is it turning out to be, the actor said he is not singing songs in it.