When was the last time family audiences stepped into theaters to catch a flick? Well, one can’t actually recollect as the last major success was actually Baahubali 2. Okay, so even if that was once in a lifetime phenomenon, let’s talk about another 100 crore success that was last evidenced. That was Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the film had released in March.

So basically during last four months, the only film which has actually lived to the potential is Baahubali 2 and if one leaves that aside it has only been one major disappointment after another. If one weren’t being too harsh then perhaps Hindi Medium is the only other film that can be counted which pretty much tells the tale. As a matter of fact, the Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer is the only major success that has been seen since Baahubali 2, which means last 100 odd days have been rather barren, save Hindi Medium which did well.

No wonder, for a film to actually do well in theaters now, family audiences need to be back in horde and this is where Mubarakan comes into the picture. Given the fact that it has been pitched rather well as an Anees Bazmee directed ‘family flick’, there are good expectations of fun and laughter in there. The promos have pretty much given an impression of a non-stop laughter affair which means if the film indeed turns out to be as promised, there can indeed be happy times ahead for Bollywood.

As things stand today, the Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty starrer should take an opening in the range of 8-9 crore and then gather momentum basis word of mouth. This isn’t the kind of film where one can expect all around fabulous reviews to be coming its way due to the genre. However, what really matters is audience word of mouth and that would be the key to the film doing well.

Meanwhile, Madhur Bhandarkar is back with a hard hitting drama, Indu Sarkar, and it is expected that he would be firing all cylinders with his film set in the era of emergency. The promo has made a good impact and hence the film should work for those who are looking at realistic hard hitting drama. Films belonging to this genre pretty much find an audience on the basis of critical acclaim and word of mouth, and that seems to be on the cards for the Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher film. Indu Sarkar has been made at a budget in the vicinity of just 10 crore which means thumbs up from those who catch the film over the weekend would be enough to set the film on a path to success.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder