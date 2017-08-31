There are two distinct films releasing this weekend – Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. The good part about both these films is that they belong to different genres and hence have their own set of target audience. Moreover, both carry good credentials which mean if supported by merits, there is ample chance for the box office to shine all over again.

In the recent past, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha brought in the good audience and Bareilly Ki Barfi followed it up well too basis the potential that it carried. However, the industry suffered a big red in its report card with A Gentleman turning out to be a major disaster. Now it is expected that with a big budget Baadshaho and a medium budget Shubh Mangal Savdhaan does the trick all over again.

It is after a while that a rustic action masala entertainer like Baadshaho is arriving. Director Milan Luthria and writer Rajat Arora are known for their dramatic appeal and dialogue-baazi, and with Ajay Devgn pairing up with Emraan Hashmi, there should be a lot in the offering for the gentry. That should ensure a good dose of entertainment for the single screen audiences at the least and hence a double digit opening is on the cards. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles.

On the other hand, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan is in the same zone as Bareilly Ki Barfi, and there is added prestige to it due to the name Aanand L. Rai involved. He has put together the film in partnership with Eros and together they have delivered ‘desi’ successes like Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa before. Now that Ayushmann Khurranna and Bhumi Pednekar have become an epitome of ‘middle class representing actors’ during the last few months, there is a good curiosity to check out what this family entertainer with an adult theme has to offer. If the film does anything over 2.50 crore, the game is on!

Trending :

All in all, an exciting weekend ahead for Bollywood and audiences!

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder