Blockbuster Dangal Collects 1948 Crores Worldwide At The Box Office

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is unstoppable at the Chinese box office. The film has been doing wonders irrespective of the new releases. The film has earned a whopping $181 million (1164 crores) in China till Tuesday. Aamir’s Khan blockbuster is inching towards crossing the 1200 crores mark at the Chinese box office whereas Dangal has scored 40 crores at the Taiwan box office.

The film currently stands with a global total of 1948 crores at the box office. We are expecting the film to cross the 2000-crore mark by this week.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel had explained the reason for Dangal’s phenomenal success in China in an earlier interview with Koimoi. He had said, “Firstly because of its content and secondly due to Aamir Khan’s previous movies’ track record in the country. Also, he marketed Dangal out there aggressively. He spent 7 days in China, visited several cities and made appeasing comments. Aamir managed to draw the Chinese audience into the theaters to watch Dangal while the film’s content did the rest of the trick.”

The film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. The film has collected 542 crores at the Indian box office and now holds the 1st position in the highest grossing film list. Apart from the magnum opus of S.S. Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hit the Chinese theaters soon! We hope the film to has a massive collection as Dangal at the Chinese box office.

On the work front, Aamir is currently shooting with superstar Amitabh Bachchan for the highly anticipated movie Thugs of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir’s Dhoom 3 actress Katrina Kaif and one of the Dangal girls, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who had essayed the role of Geeta Phogat.