Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo’s Blackmail has opened to rave reviews and positive word of mouth collecting a decent amount on day one. The film collected 2.81 crores on Friday.

This Irrfan Khan starrer has earned 3.85 crores on its 1st Saturday taking the grand total of the film to 6.66 crores. This shows the decent run of the film at the box office!

The Irrfan starrer continues to win hearts of Bollywood celebrities. After receiving a thumbs up from industry veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, the film continues to please Bollywood names like Atul Kasbekar, Harshvardhan Rane, Makarand Deshpande, Manav Kaul, Suraj Jagan.

Harshvardhan Rane said, “I think Irrfan sir was at his best. Very wicked and quirky sense of humour after a very long time. The sense of humour is very Hollywood like which is very refreshing to watch it in Indian cinema, it will be something new for the audience. One should definitely give it a watch. Irrfan sir is at his subtle best how he delivers without doing much, with him less is always more. I think this is one of his best performances. Arunoday was a surprise package, he was fabulous, very funny.”