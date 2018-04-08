Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo’s Blackmail has opened to rave reviews and positive word of mouth collecting a decent amount on day one. The film collected 2.81 crores on Friday.
This Irrfan Khan starrer has earned 3.85 crores on its 1st Saturday taking the grand total of the film to 6.66 crores. This shows the decent run of the film at the box office!
The Irrfan starrer continues to win hearts of Bollywood celebrities. After receiving a thumbs up from industry veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, the film continues to please Bollywood names like Atul Kasbekar, Harshvardhan Rane, Makarand Deshpande, Manav Kaul, Suraj Jagan.
Harshvardhan Rane said, “I think Irrfan sir was at his best. Very wicked and quirky sense of humour after a very long time. The sense of humour is very Hollywood like which is very refreshing to watch it in Indian cinema, it will be something new for the audience. One should definitely give it a watch. Irrfan sir is at his subtle best how he delivers without doing much, with him less is always more. I think this is one of his best performances. Arunoday was a surprise package, he was fabulous, very funny.”
Manav Kaul said, “It’s a very well written film, Irrfan is outstanding, every actor has performed very well. It’s a very difficult film, we do not get to see such films. It’s a dark comedy, it’s bizarre, you are laughing at someone’s death. It’s mindblowing very difficult film to pull off. Songs are good, film is good, music is very nice and performances are extraordinary.”
Gulshan Devaiya said, “It was very enjoyable, I am a very big fan of Abhinay Deo and his brand of humour. I’ve really enjoyed the previous movie that he made Delhi Belly, my expectation was to come here and have a similar amount of fun. Irrfan is one of the best actors that we have, they have put up a great cast together, Arunoday, Kirti, Divya Dutta they were all splendid, amazing ensemble performance. It’s a thriller, lot of unexpected moments that grab you and tickle you to laughter, some amazing dialogues as well. It’s a thorough entertainer.”
Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, ‘Blackमेल’, directed by Abhinay Deo, is running successfully all over.