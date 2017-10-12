Bhumi Pednekar who is kind of a mini-star for us this year after the success of her both movies – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Kriti Sanon who delivered a dud in Raabta early this year compensated with a hit in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Taapsee Pannu, after delivering a stupendous performance in Pink last year starred in Naam Shabana which ended up on a plus side and Judwaa 2 which is on the verge of being declared as a hit.

Bhumi Pednekar who started her year with a bang as her movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha went on to collect 133.60 crores being this year’s 2nd most profitable film. Her immediate next film which was released with a month of her first success was Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The movie went on to become one of the biggest surprises of 2017. Started with a low figure, 2.71 crores, went on to earn 41.90 crores in its lifetime. Bhumi will next be seen in the upcoming Abhishek Chaubey directorial Chambal, based on Chambal dacoits.

Kriti Sanon’s Raabta was a dull affair collecting just 24.50 crores at the box office. But she bounced back as her next Bareilly Ki Barfi amassed 34 crores during its glorious run. Kriti has not confirmed any future project yet but after Bareilly Ki Barfi all good hopes are pinned on her.

Taapsee Pannu’s latest Judwaa 2 is still spreading its magic at the box office. It has collected 119.09 crores at the box office till date. She has some interesting projects lined up in near future which contains Tadka which will have an amazing star cast of Nana Patekar and Ali Fazal. Mulk with Rishi Kapoor which is Anubhav Sinha’s social thriller. She will also be seen in Sandeep Singh’s (ex-captain of Indian Hockey Team) biopic opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

PS: Note, we have shortlisted these 3 names because they have approximately done the same amount of films till date.