Bhoomi Remains Low On The 1st Day At The Box Office

Revenge drama Bhoomi featuring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari opened to mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience at the ticket window.

The film which marks the comeback of Sanjay Dutt in the film industry has earned 2 .25 crores on its 1st day at the box office. We have seen many father-daughter duos in Bollywood but this will be a special one because of the dramatic story which will bind them together. They are torn apart because of fate but what will a father do to maintain the dignity of her daughter is the main story of the film.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the cast spoke about the movie. Talking about working with Sanjay Dutt, Aditi said, “Bhoomi is going great. It has been very intense. It is a difficult film but at the same time it has been amazing. Working with Sanjay Dutt has been an amazing experience, I’d say super amazing experience.”Talking about the film, director Omung Kumar said, “Sanjay has given his best performance till date and I am glad that we are increasing the anticipation for the audiences.”Sanjay Dutt had earlier stated, “Bhoomi has been an incredible journey. It has been great to face the cameras after a while. Feels great to be back and Bhoomi is a film that you definitely appreciate.”

Trending :

Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta in lead roles. The film released with Haseena Parkar and Newton. Rajkummar Rao’s Newton is an official entry to Oscars 2018.