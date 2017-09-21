This Friday we will see the release of 3 movies at the box office. Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi, Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar & Rajkummar Rao’s Newton. When the first 2 has a good chance of opening decent, latter will rely on content and word of mouth.

Bhoomi stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Rao Hydari reprising the role of the father-daughter duo. We have seen many father-daughter duos in Bollywood but this will be a special one because of the dramatic story which will bind them together. They are torn apart because of fate but what will a father do to maintain the dignity of her daughter is the main story of the film. This is the comeback film for Sanjay Dutt and could just click to open well. Besides Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhoomi also stars Sidhant Gupta (who is making his debut) and Sharad Kelkar. The film is Directed by Omung Kumar.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar charts her journey from a young girl to a mother of four to the Godmother of Nagpada across four decades in the Maximum City. The role of Dawood will be essayed by Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who marks his entry into Bollywood with this film. This will also be the first time that fans will see the siblings in a film together. Haseena was popularly known as “Aapa”- a name that sent shivers in Mumbai’s Nagpada area. The film is a true story based on the life and times of the sister of India’s Most Wanted Man – Dawood Ibrahim. This film has been delayed for multiple times – from 14th July to 18th August and now is finally releasing on 22nd September.

